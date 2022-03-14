Geena Davis to headline mother-son legal drama

By Express News Service

Actor Geena Davis is all set to headline a yet-untitled mother-son legal drama. The series hails from writer and executive producer Scott Prendergast.

The story follows a talented but directionless private investigator who agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Davis will play Joan, a razor-sharp attorney who puts herself through law school to support her children after her first husband died. Very controlling and always aware of appearances, Joan must rely on Todd, her least reliable child, when her 2nd marriage mysteriously unravels. And while she can’t condone Todd’s less than legal tactics, she’s impressed by his ability to sleuth out information. Is hiring Todd to work in her office a serious gamble?

The pilot is executive produced by Dr Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman for Stage 29 Productions. The drama is produced by CBS Studios. Davis is known for titles like Family Ties, Commander and Chief, Coma, Grey’s Anatomy and GLOW.