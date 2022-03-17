STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miss World 2021: Indian-American Shree Saini, representing USA becomes 1st runner-up

Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.

Published: 17th March 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Indian-American Shree Saini(Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

SAN JUAN: Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021.

Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up. The pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.

The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica. India last bagged the crown in 2017, represented by model-actor Manushi Chhillar.

