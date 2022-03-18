Jonathan Majors to headline 'The Man In My Basement'  film adaptation

By Express News Service

Actor Jonathan Majors will headline the film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel The Man In My Basement. Deadline reported that the film is set to be helmed by debutant Nadia Latif. Mosley has also adapted the novel to screen with Latif.

The story follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut and is about to lose his ancestral home. Soon, a peculiar white businessman with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer for $50,000. This proposition leads Charles down a terrifying path that takes him to the heart of race, history and the root of all evil.

Majors also executive produces under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures bankrolls the film which is expected to begin production in fall.