Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' gets a new release date

The move gives 'Bullet Train' a little breathing room behind Disney's MCU threequel 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which will hit theatres on July 8.

Published: 19th March 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' is arriving at the station a little later than scheduled. Sony Pictures announced that the action thriller is moving from July 15 to July 29, taking the recently-vacated date of Dwayne Johnson's DC movie 'Black Adam'.

As per Deadline, the July 15 release date is now being taken by 'Where the Crawdads Sing', a drama-mystery from Sony's 3000 Pictures.

The move gives 'Bullet Train' a little breathing room behind Disney's MCU threequel 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which will hit theatres on July 8.

In its new July 29 slot, 'Bullet Train' will battle two other wide openers: Focus Features' horror-thriller 'Vengeance' and Paramount's animated action-comedy 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank', which are both releasing on July 22.

Pitt stars in 'Bullet Train' as an experienced assassin whose first day back at work isn't as easy as planned as he finds himself among several other professional killers with a similar mission on said train.

Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) are also a part of the star cast.

The upcoming movie has been helmed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch. With a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, the film is based on 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka. 

