STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Covid surge slows down flight of 'The Batman' in China

Previous Batman films have scored reasonably strongly in China: 'The Dark Knight Rises' raked in $53 million in 2012; 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' earned $97 million in 2016.

Published: 19th March 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Andy Serkis, from left, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright pose for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film 'The Batman' in London , Feb. 23, 2022(Photo | AP)

Andy Serkis, from left, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright upon arrival for the screening of the film 'The Batman' in London , Feb. 23, 2022(Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The current Covid-19 surge in China has seriously affected the mainland China box office collections of the recently released Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman'. Of late, the trend has been the same for films of all origins at China's box office, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', by 3:30 p.m. on its first full day, the film had earned a lowly RMB12.1 million, or $1.90 million at prevailing currency rates, according to provisional data from ticketing agency Maoyan. Including previews from Thursday, "The Batman" had a total by early afternoon of RMB13.7 million, or $2.15 million.

However, there seems to be some respite for the Warner Bros. noir as it secured top position at the mainland China box office chart with a 70% market share, more than five times greater than second placed 'The Battle at Lake Changjin II'.

Previous Batman films have scored reasonably strongly in China: 'The Dark Knight Rises' raked in $53 million in 2012; 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' earned $97 million in 2016; and 'Justice League' made $106 million in 2017 when China became the first country to premiere the film.

Since 2020, Chinese audiences have been offered fewer Hollywood films than in previous years, a situation created by a smaller flow of U.S. commercial cinema during 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and by Chinese government action to crimp imports of American films in 2021.

As per 'Variety', Disney and Sony have not been able to get import approval for five of their Marvel films and there has not been a U.S. superhero movie released in China for over a year. Instead, Chinese audiences have been treated to a succession of patriotic locally-made blockbusters that have played especially well at holiday peaks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Box Office Covid The Batman Robert Pattinson
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp