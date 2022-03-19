STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate to charities in Ukraine

Meghan and Harry first condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 25 through a statement posted on the Archewell website that read, "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE."

Published: 19th March 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to do their bit for the people of Ukraine. The couple has made donations to charities to support Ukrainians as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete Serhii Karaivan, who died while fighting against Russian forces.

As per Fox News, the couple's Archewell Foundation announced on Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have donated to several organisations working on the ground to support the Ukrainian people.

These organisations include HIAS (Helping Ukrainian Families Settle), World Central Kitchen, the World Health Organization, and The HALO Trust. Notably, The HALO Trust is an organisation Harry's late mother Princess Diana supported.

Meghan and Harry's foundation also paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete Serhii Karaivan, who died on March 13 while fighting against Russian forces. Harry, who served in the army for more than 10 years, started the Invictus Games in 2014.

"Finally, our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack," the foundation said in its statement.

ALSO READ | Top Russian ballerina Olga Smirnova quits Bolshoi ballet over Ukraine war

Meghan and Harry first condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 25 through a statement posted on the Archewell website that read, "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE."

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the statement said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Prince Harry Meghan Markle Russia War
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp