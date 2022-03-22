STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t Look Up, Coda , Succession  win top honours at Writers Guild Awards 2022

Don’t Look Up and Coda added momentum to their hopes for Oscar gold by nabbing the top film honours at the 74th annual Writers Guild Awards.

A still from Don't look up. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Sunday’s wins for the Apple TV Plus and Netflix titles come as film award season heads into its final seven-day countdown leading into the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

The Writers Guild of America West and East joined forces this year to present Sunday’s awards in a virtual format, hosted by actor-writer Ashley Nicole Black, out of Covid-related precaution.

On the TV side, the HBO/HBO Max platform stood tall. Succession won the trophies for drama series and episodic drama, the latter snared by the memorable shareholders meeting romp, Retired Janitors of Idaho.

Succession made history on Sunday, finishing its 2022 sweep of the major guild awards with two big WGA wins. The show has already collected the SAG Award for drama ensemble, the DGA Award for drama series (for director Mark Mylod) and the PGA honor as well.

Episodic comedy honours went to Hulu’s offbeat period vehicle The Great, for creator/showrunner Tony McNamara’s Alone At Last episode.

