STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Daniela Melchior joins Fast and Furious 10

She is also part of the upcoming thriller Marlowe with Liam Neeson and Assassins Club opposite Henry Goulding.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

 Actress Daniela Melchior. ( File Photo)

 Actress Daniela Melchior. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Daniela Melchior has joined the cast of Fast and Furious 10. The Portugese actor made her English debut with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, in which she appeared as Cleo Cazo / Ratcatcher 2. She is also part of the upcoming thriller Marlowe with Liam Neeson and Assassins Club opposite Henry Goulding.

Apart from the series regulars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, Fast and Furious 10 also has Aquaman star Jason Momoa in a prominent role.

Justin Lin is directing the film and he is also producing it along with Vin Diesel. Plot details are unknown about the film, which is scheduled to release on May 19, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast and Furious James Gunn Henry Goulding Liam Neeson Assassins Club Vin Diesel
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp