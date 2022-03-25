STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

CW renews The Flash, Superman & Lois series 

Teen drama series Riverdale will be back for its seventh season. 

Published: 25th March 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CW has renewed seven of its scripted series including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, All America, Nancy Drew, Walker, and Riverdale.

While Kung Fu, Walker, and Superman & Lois will be back for their third seasons, All American has been renewed for its fifth season, Nancy Drew for a season 4, and The Flash for its season 9. Teen drama series Riverdale will be back for its seventh season. 

According to reports, the final decisions about the remainder of CW’s slate will be made in May. These scripted shows include 4400 (the spinoff of All American: Homecoming), Batwoman, Stargirl, Charmed, Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Meanwhile, there has been a batch of unscripted renewals including Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion (both returning for their ninth season) and season 3 of World’s Funniest Animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flash Superman Kung Fu CW Riverdale
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp