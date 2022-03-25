CW renews The Flash, Superman & Lois series 

By Express News Service

CW has renewed seven of its scripted series including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, All America, Nancy Drew, Walker, and Riverdale.

While Kung Fu, Walker, and Superman & Lois will be back for their third seasons, All American has been renewed for its fifth season, Nancy Drew for a season 4, and The Flash for its season 9. Teen drama series Riverdale will be back for its seventh season.

According to reports, the final decisions about the remainder of CW’s slate will be made in May. These scripted shows include 4400 (the spinoff of All American: Homecoming), Batwoman, Stargirl, Charmed, Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Meanwhile, there has been a batch of unscripted renewals including Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion (both returning for their ninth season) and season 3 of World’s Funniest Animals.