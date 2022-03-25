STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Cruise eyes 'Mission: Impossible 8' as final film of franchise

Tom Cruise has begun working on the eighth and possibly last "M:I" movie, with Christopher McQuarrie returning as writer and director.

Published: 25th March 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is seeing the end of his missions. The actor, who has portrayed Ethan Hunt since the first film, reportedly plots 'Mission: Impossible 8' as the final installment of the franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise, who also serves as producer, has begun working on the eighth and possibly last "M:I" movie, with Christopher McQuarrie returning as writer and director, reports aceshowbiz.com.

This detail comes as part of the outlet's report about Cruise's dispute with Paramount over the release strategy of 'Mission: Impossible VII'.

According to the website, the Cruise has lawyered up as he cannot agree with the studio's plan to give the seventh installment a 45-day theatrical window, far shorter than his usual three-month run, before streaming on Paramount+.

"For (Cruise), 45 days is like going day-and-date," a Paramount source told THR.

"He also felt that setting a date when the movie could be seen on the service would discourage people from going to the theatre."

The issue has arisen since the movie was still in production, but it remains unsolved as both parties reportedly agreed to postpone it until the film is finished. Cruise, however, keeps holding out the completion of the film until he hammers out a great deal for 'M:I 8'.

According to the outlet, "by holding on to the film as a work in progress while working on the eighth, Cruise and his writer-director, Christopher McQuarrie, ensure that Paramount won't have much luck imposing budget restrictions on what is allegedly the final installment in the franchise."

Such strategy also gives Cruise, who has creative control, flexibility with respect to the cliffhanger ending of 'M:I 7'.

'M:I 7' has been delayed several times, with the initial release date on July 23, 2021. It is now due out on July 14, 2023.

As for 'M:I 8', it is scheduled to be released on June 8, 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Paramount Pictures Christopher McQuarrie
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp