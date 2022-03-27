STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marvel releases new pics from 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness'

The images in question are of the characters Strange, along with Wanda, Wong, and MCU newcomer America Chavez.

Published: 27th March 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor Strange

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' by Marvel (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Four new stills from the upcoming superhero movie 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' were dropped by Marvel Entertainment recently.

The images in question are of the characters Strange, along with Wanda, Wong, and MCU newcomer America Chavez, reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness', directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron, promises the lean into horror element as the Sorcerer Supreme aims to clean up the multiverse mess he made in 'Spiderman: No Way Home'.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The trailer shows Doctor Strange taking help from Wanda Maximoff played by Olsen as he seeks out as she's retreated from the world in the wake of her calamities with Westview on WandaVision.

The film, which was initially set for a debut on March 25, will now kick off summer 2022 on May 6. The move will push Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' from that summer kickoff date to July 8, 2022. The only other movie opening against 'Doctor Strange 2' on its day or release is Focus Features' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris', which stars Lesley Manville.

'Thor: Love & Thunder' looks poised to enjoy a solo release as no rival studio event films are currently dated against the Marvel film's its new date.

