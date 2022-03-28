STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' wins big at Oscars 2022

While Greig Fraser won in the cinematography category, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer received the award for VFX.

Published: 28th March 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Greig Fraser, winner of the award for best cinematography for 'Dune,' poses in the press room at the Oscars 2022(Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' continued its winning streak at the 94th Academy Awards as it bagged the honours for Best Cinematography and Visual Effects.

The film had earned a total of 10 nominations at the 2022 Oscars out of which it won in six categories. Before the broadcast of the main ceremony, 'Dune' had bagged four Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Production Design.

A sequel-continuation to Villeneuve's sci-fi epic is under development. According to Deadline, production on the film is expected to start in the fall, with the movie set to bow on October 20, 2023.

Its first part was released on October 22, 2021, in the US. It featured actors Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominees had been announced on February 8 this year. (ANI)

