Oscars 2022: Will Smith punches Chris Rock over joke about wife Jada Pinkett

Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Will Smith(R) hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards

Will Smith(R) hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: American actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards.

After slapping Rock, Smith walked back and used expletives, saying: "Keep my wife's name out of your *** mouth". As per Variety, Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith (Will Smith's wife) being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head.

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to punch Rock.

WATCH |

Many in the ceremony looked stunned by the altercation. Diddy, who was the next presenter addressed the situation by saying: "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family. Right now we're moving on with love. Everybody make some nose."

Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia. Talking about Will Smith, the actor is nominated in the Best Actor Category for 'King Richard'.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

