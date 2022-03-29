STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miley Cyrus calls marriage with Liam Hemsworth a 'disaster'

Cyrus and Hemsworth got engaged in 2012, only to break up the following year, and however, managed to rekindle their romance in 2015 and eventually got married in December 2018.

Published: 29th March 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pop star Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop singer Miley Cyrus, who was married to actor Liam Hemsworth, during her performance at Lollapalooza festival in Brazil briefly mentioned the matter while helping a couple get engaged at her concert.

According to Daily Mail, the 'Malibu' singer brought a gay couple on stage for their proposal, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine," the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated the pair, before adding, "Mine was a f**king disaster."

Cyrus and 'The Hunger Games' star were first linked in 2008 after they both starred in the film 'The Last Song'.

The then-couple later got engaged in 2012, only to break up the following year. They, however, managed to rekindle their romance in 2015 and eventually get married in December 2018.

Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last for more than a year as she was photographed kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a representative for Cyrus revealed to PEOPLE at the time.

Miley's whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn only lasted for a month. She later was romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson for ten months. Of their brief relationship, Cody said that it was "just one of those phases... everything ended fairly amicably."

He added, "I'd known her for a long time at that point. We went from kind of being good friends to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while."

Meanwhile, Liam dated 'Dynasty' star Maddison Brown before moving onto model Gabriella Brooks. The couple apparently got more serious with their relationship as Gabriella joined Liam and his entire family on a European ski trip last Christmas.

