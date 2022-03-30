STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Elliot Page's character from 'Umbrella Academy' to come out as transgender in season 3

Elliot Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in the first two seasons of the superhero show but for season three, the character is rechristened Viktor Hargreeves.

Published: 30th March 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Elliot Page. (Photo| AFP)

Hollywood actor Elliot Page. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Elliot Page has announced that their character from the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy" will come out as transgender in the upcoming third season.

Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in the first two seasons of the superhero show but for season three, the character is rechristened Viktor Hargreeves.

The Oscar-nominated actor, known for films such as "Juno" and "Inception", came out as a transgender in 2020.

He shared the news in a post on their official Instagram handle on Tuesday night.

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," Page posted along with a character poster from the upcoming season.

According to Variety, Viktor Hargreeves will use he/him/his pronouns.

"The Umbrella Academy" revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, the show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way.

The show also features Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya.

The new cast members for the third season include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon Walton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elliot Page Umbrella Academy Viktor Hargreeves
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp