Peter Gadiot joins One Piece live-action series 

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the anime One Piece, went on floors last month. Now Peter Gadiot has been cast in the series as Shanks, aka “Red-Haired Shanks”, the legendary Pirate.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

One Piece is based on a manga of the same name from writer and illustrator Eiichiro Oda. The comic series that has been running since 1997 has over a thousand chapters and is still releasing new installments.
The anime adaptation of the manga has been airing since 1999, with over a thousand episodes and several theatrical films.

Gadiot’s casting was announced in a video on the Netflix series’ official Twitter account. In the video, the star announces that he will be playing Shanks, before sharing that he is in Cape Town currently working on the production. Gadiot previously starred in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland as a character based on the Genie from Aladdin. Gadiot will be joining the previously announced cast of Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, and Vincent Regan.

The live-action adaptation is written by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, who will also be serving together as co-showrunners and executive producers. 

