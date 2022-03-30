STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharon Stone boards DC film 'Blue Beetle'

Sharon Stone will play the antagonist Victoria Kord, a character especially created for the upcoming film.

Published: 30th March 2022 02:12 PM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Sharon Stone is returning to the DC universe in a new role for the upcoming superhero film "Blue Beetle".

Starring "Cobra Kai" actor Xolo Mariduena in the title role, the movie hails from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stone will play the antagonist Victoria Kord, a character especially created for the upcoming film.

In the DC universe, the 64-year-old actor previously played a role in the poorly received 2004 Halle Berry film, "Catwoman".

Also joining the cast of "Blue Beetle" is Raoul Max Trujillo of "Mayans M. C." fame.

He will play Carapax the Indestructible Man in the film.

In the comics, the character is Conrad Carapax, an archeologist whose mind melds with the body of a robot.

Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guille, and Bruna Marquezine also round out the cast of the movie.

"Blue Beetle" will see Mariduena play teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armour.

It marks DC's first film to star a Latino hero, with Warner Bros planning for an August 18, 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Stone is slated for a role in the upcoming second season of HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant", set to premiere on April 21.

