Avril Lavigne postpones shows due to COVID-19 case on tour

Lavigne, who is currently on the road in support of her album 'Love Sux', took to Twitter on Sunday hours before she was scheduled to play a show in the city of Laval.

Published: 02nd May 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Avril Lavigne (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has called off a series of concerts in Canada following "a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures".

"To my fans and friends in Laval, QC, Moncton, NB and Halifax, NS, we are sincerely sorry to let you know that we are postponing these shows due to a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures," she wrote.

The Sunday show at Place Bell in Laval will be rescheduled for May 7 and new dates for both Moncton and Halifax shows will be announced shortly, she added in the statement.

Lavigne, best known for songs "Complicated" and "I'm With You", said the decision of nixing the shows was made keeping everyone's safety in mind.

"I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly. We remain focused on everyone's safety and can't wait to see you all very soon," she further said.

Lavinge's tour is scheduled to continue across Canada and the U S through the spring and summer.

