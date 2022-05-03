Natasha Poonawalla glows in gold in Sabyasachi saree for Met Gala 2022

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla looked drop-dead gorgeous as she showcased Indian fashion on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

Natasha nailed the 'Gilded Glamour' theme for the night. She looked every-inch gorgeous in a fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's golden saree and jewels, whereas the bustier came from the house of Schiaparelli.

The infusion of desi glamour and the American-inspired theme instantly made Natasha one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. Pictures of Natasha's look for the event were posted by the official Instagram account of Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi captioned the image: "For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies."

"Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala."

"For the 2022 Met Gala, themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Natasha Poonawalla's vision was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity."

Natasha wore a "Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail."

"Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and applied printed velvet."

Sabyasachi added: "The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project-crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.

Natasha styled the look with sleek open hairdo, nude blush pink lip shade, embellished nails, bold winged eyeliner, metallic eye shadow, blushed skin, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring.