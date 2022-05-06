STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' series casts AC Peterson in pivotal role

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

Published: 06th May 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor AC Peterson has joined the cast of Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series "Tulsa King".

The show also features actors Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will.

According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Terrence Winter is showrunning and executive producing "Tulsa King".

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," the plotline reads.

Peterson will essay the role of as Pete 'The Rock' Invernizzi, Chickie's (Lombaradozzi) ailing father.

"Tulsa King" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AC Peterson Sylvester Stallone Paramount Plus Tulsa King
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp