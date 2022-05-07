STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Doctor Strange 2' star Elizabeth Olsen on how Scarlett Johansson taught her to be a superhero

Olsen, whose portrayal of the mystical Scarlet Witch has made her a consistent MCU fan favourite, says that no matter what Wanda goes through, she'll continue to defend the character.

Published: 07th May 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Elizabeth Olsen and (R) Scarlett Johansson (Photos | AP)

Elizabeth Olsen(L) and Scarlett Johansson(R) (Photos | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Elizabeth Olsen's character Wanda Maximoff in the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is at her most complex, as her relationship with the title character essayed by English star Benedict Cumberbatch, grows more tangled over the course of the film.

However, Olsen, whose portrayal of the mystical Scarlet Witch has made her a consistent MCU fan favourite, says that no matter what Wanda goes through, she'll continue to defend the character, reports 'Variety'.

"I remember people saying at the end of 'Wandavision'. 'She has no accountability'," Olsen told 'Variety' senior entertainment reporter Angelique Jackson on the red carpet at the 'Multiverse of Madness' premiere on Monday.

"She's gonna take accountability for herself, she's gonna isolate, she's gonna think about it, and she's gonna grow."

Although 'Multiverse of Madness' is a sequel to the 2016 'Doctor Strange' film, it also follows many of the plot threads of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series 'Wandavision', which saw Olsen and Paul Bettany headline as Wanda and the android Vision.

Olsen jumped into filming on 'Doctor Strange 2' right after she wrapped 'Wandavision'.

"Getting to do 'Wandavision' and then coming into this film, my priority was, how do we continue the thread, but how do we also make it different?" Olsen recalled.

"How is there an evolution, how can we keep it exciting for the fans? And how can we ground her and show them something they haven't seen yet? And I'm really looking forward for the fan response after this film. I think everyone's in for a ride."

'Wandavision' is one of the most well-received MCU projects, garnering multiple Emmy nominations, including nods for Olson, Bettany and Kathryn Hahn.

However, because the series premiered early 2021, amid the Covid pandemic lockdowns, Olsen didn't get to experience the glitz and glamour of a premiere party or the in-person fan response to the show until the 'Multiverse of Madness' press tour.

"It's really surreal. I keep hearing about the response, but it's hard to actually connect with it until you're actually at a premiere like this," Olsen said.

"It's wild. This is eight years now for me with Marvel, and I just feel so grateful to still be here and to have grown this character to what she's become. But I'm also grateful to Kevin Feige for giving me the opportunity to do 'Wandavision' and having the idea."

In addition to continuing Wanda's story, 'Multiverse of Madness' introduces a new superhero, 16-year-old Xochitl Gomez as the reality-hopping America Chavez. Olsen shared how impressed she was by the young actor's poise when joining the MCU.

"She has such a vitality to her, she has so much confidence being so young," Olsen said.

"She has so much confidence being so young. I was 25 when I started, and she's way better off than I was when I started."

Olsen made her MCU debut in 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.

Much like Gomez looked to her to learn the superhero ropes while filming 'Multiverse of Madness," Olsen studied franchise veteran Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow across several films, reports 'Variety'.

"I remember being on 'Ultron' and seeing how she was with the crew," Olsen shared.

"I was just amazed by her ease and her comfort and how she includes the crew in everything, and how she makes everyone part of the team and feel excited to come to work. And I've really taken that into my life since then."

Olsen said that it's a little "shocking" to now be in the position of a pseudo-mentor, but "it's amazing that we've gone through (iterations of the MCU) and it's been this long, that now we have these different ages of women".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elizabeth Olsen Wanda Maximoff Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Benedict Cumberbatch Scarlet Witch Scarlett Johansson
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp