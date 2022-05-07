STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau joins Jennifer Garner in series The Last Thing He Told Me

Game Of Thrones-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star opposite actor Jennifer Garner in the upcoming limited series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones | IMDB

By Express News Service

Game Of Thrones-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star opposite actor Jennifer Garner in the upcoming limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. The series is based on Laura Dave’s New York Times No. 1 bestseller novel of the same name. Apple had acquired the rights for the adaptation after a prolonged bidding war. Actor Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is producing the series in association with 20th Television.

Created by Laura Dave and Oscar-winner Josh Singer, The Last Thing He Told Me follows a woman named Hannah (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter (played by Spider-Man actor Angourie Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah’s husband. Author Dave is adapting her novel for the screen alongside her husband Singer, with both also serving as executive producers.

