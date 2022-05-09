Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about Will Smith's Oscars slap

LOS ANGELES: British star Benedict Cumberbatch joked about Will Smith's Oscars controversy with Chris Rock in his 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.
The 45-year-old star was nominated for the Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards for his performance in 'The Power of the Dog'.
Cumberbatch said during his monologue: "I really am thrilled to be back hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. It's been a really fun, great week."
"I have to be honest, though, because most of the sketch writers pitched me sketches every day, and most were about 'Doctor Strange' - which is great, I love the guy, I love playing the character ... but I have been in other films."
He joked that Lorne Michaels - the executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live' - asked him what other films he'd appeared in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The actor added: "I said, 'Well, like 'The Power of the Dog.' And he said, 'Nobody saw it.' I said, 'Come on, man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that.' I mean, I didn't win. I was beat by Will Smith."
He then added: "No, not physically! Not physically!"
Smith smacked Rock during the Oscars ceremony, after the stand-up comedian made a joke about his wife. The Hollywood star subsequently described his behaviour as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".
