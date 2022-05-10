STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Benedict Cumberbatch  jokes about Will Smith’s Oscars slap

He joked that Lorne Michaels - the executive producer of Saturday Night Live - asked him what other films he’d appeared in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo | AP)

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

In his recent Saturday Night Live monologue, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch joked about the controversial Oscars incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Cumberbatch said, “ I really am thrilled to be back hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’. It’s been a really fun, great week.”

He said, “I have to be honest, though, because most of the sketch writers pitched me sketches every day, and most were about Doctor Strange - which is great, I love the guy, I love playing the character ... but I have been in other films.” He joked that Lorne Michaels - the executive producer of Saturday Night Live - asked him what other films he’d appeared in, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor added: “I said, ‘Well, like The Power of the Dog. And he said, ‘Nobody saw it.’ I said, ‘Come on, man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that.’ I mean, I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith.” He then added: “No, not physically! Not physically!”Smith smacked Rock during the Oscars ceremony, after the stand-up comedian made a joke about his wife. The Hollywood star subsequently described his behaviour as ‘shocking, painful, and inexcusable’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benedict Cumberbatch Will Smith’s Oscars slap
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp