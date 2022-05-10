STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Never Have I Ever  Season 3 premiere date revealed

Devi and her goof ups will continue as the third season of Never Have I Ever is returning to Netflix soon. The streaming giant announced that the show will premiere on August 12.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Never Have I Ever'

A still from 'Never Have I Ever'

By Express News Service

Devi and her goof-ups will continue as the third season of Never Have I Ever is returning to Netflix soon. The streaming giant announced that the show will premiere on August 12. The successful coming-of-age drama, created by Mindy Kaling of The Office fame, chronicles the struggles of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American student grappling with the sudden loss of her father.

The second season ended with Paxton (Barnet) and Devi patching things up and dancing at the prom. According to season three stills, it appears that the couple is doing well. Netflix also released new photos featuring cast Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the fourth and final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2023. The show also has tennis great John McEnroe as the narrator. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Never Have I Ever Netflix Mindy Kaling
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp