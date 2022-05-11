Brandon Flynn, Patton Oswalt board Apple series 'Manhunt' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn and actor Patton Oswalt have joined the cast of "Manhunt", a new true-crime series from streamer Apple TV Plus.

The show, created by writer/producer Monica Beletsky, will take audiences into the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. "The Crown" star Tobias Menzies leads the cast along with Lovie Simone and Matt Walsh.

According to Deadline, Flynn and Oswalt joined the series along with Betty Gabriel, Will Harrison, Hamish Linklater, Damian O'Hare and Lili Taylor.

"Manhunt" is a true-crime series based on the astonishing events of the Lincoln assassination, its aftermath and the best-selling book "Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer" by James Swanson.

Menzies will play Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's War Secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch assassin John Wilkes Booth.

Flynn will play the role of Eddie Stanton Jr., a war department clerk and son of Edwin Stanton. Oswalt has been cast as Detective Lafayette Baker, a war department investigator.

The series, part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American Presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln's Reconstruction plans--issues that reverberate into the present day.

The show strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt, and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth's injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

"Manhunt" will be produced by Apple Studios, and co-produced by Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Beletsky, who is best known for her work on "Fargo" and "Leftovers", will serve as the showrunner and executive producer.