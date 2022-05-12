STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daisy Ridley to headline noir thriller film Magpie

Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley will headline an upcoming noir thriller film titled Magpie.

Daisy Ridley

By Express News Service

Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley will headline an upcoming noir thriller film titled Magpie. The actor will star alongside Shazad Latif in the film, which also features Matilda Lutz. Based on an original idea by Ridley, the film has a script written by Tom Bateman. Award-winning British theatre director Sam Yates will make his feature directorial debut with the film.

The story follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star. Magpie is produced by Ridley and Bateman of Werewolf Films and Kate Solomon of 55 Films. The film is expected to begin production next year in London

Ridley is best known for playing Rey in the Star Wars movies, The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). The actor will star next in the psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter and in the biographical drama Young Woman and the Sea.
 

