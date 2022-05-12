STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lily James, Gordon-Levitt, Himesh Patel join comedy 

Actors Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel will star in an upcoming comedy film titled Providence.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actors Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel will star in an upcoming comedy film titled Providence. Written by Michael Vukadinovich, the film is set to be directed by Potsy Ponciroli. 

The story follows the eclectic residents of a small, picturesque island town who must navigate a sensational murder and the discovery of a million dollars as a series of increasingly bad decisions upends the once-peaceful community. 

Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker’s Limelight and David Boies and Zack Schiller’s Boies Schiller Entertainment will produce the film along with Shannon Houchins’ Hideout Pictures. Vukadinovich, Tyler Zacharia, Sam Slater, Phil Keefe and Dane Eckerle will serve as executive producers while CJ Barbato will co-produce.

The principal photography of the film will begin this week in North Carolina, United States. James was recently seen as Pamela Anderson in the limited series Pam & Tommy, and in Netflix’s The Dig. Gordon-Levitt recently played Uber founder Travis Kalanick in the anthology series Super Pumped.

The actor has Poker Face series coming up and will voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio. Patel is best known for his role in Yesterday, and his recent credits include Tenet and Don’t Look Up.

