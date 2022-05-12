STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Rosamund Pike to topline Emerald Fennell's next project 

Fennell, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for her directorial debut "Promising Young Woman", will write and direct the new project.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rosamund Pike. ( Photo | Twitter, @FilmUpdates)

Actor Rosamund Pike. ( Photo | Twitter, @FilmUpdates)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British filmmaker Emerald Fennell has roped in Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike to lead her next feature film.

Fennell, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for her directorial debut "Promising Young Woman", will write and direct the new project.

According to Deadline, the details about the film are scarce but sources said that it is titled "Saltburn" and centers around a grand, aristocratic English family. The movie will start production later this year.

As an actor, Fennell recently joined the cast of Warner Bros' "Barbie", which has been shooting in the UK. She earlier starred in films like "The Danish Girl" and "Anna Karenina" as well as the Netflix show "The Crown". 

Pike is best known for movies like "Die Another Day", "Pride and Prejudice", "Gone Girl" and "I Care A Lot". She was most recently seen in the Amazon series "The Wheel of Time".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
British filmmaker Emerald Fennell Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike Academy Award
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp