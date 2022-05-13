Chris Evans teases 'The Gray Man' character Llyod Hansen: All he wants is anarchy

By PTI

LONDON: Hollywood star Chris Evans says his character Llyod Hansen from "The Gray Man" is the antithesis of Steve Rogers/Captain America, the fan-favourite superhero he played in multiple Marvel movies.

For the upcoming Netflix actioner, Evans has reunited with Anthony and Joe Russo with whom he worked on two "Captain America" films as well as two "Avengers" movies.

Also starring Ryan Gosling, the movie is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry.

It follows Gentry (Gosling) as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

"It does seem that I've aggressively gone 180 (degrees) from Steve Rogers. But it just kind of unfolded that way," Evans told Empire magazine. The 40-year-old actor said Hansen is a "trainwreck of a human being".

"That guy can be anything in any scene, because all he wants is anarchy," Evans added.

The "Knives Out" star said he is a fan of The Russo Brothers and can do "pretty much anything they ask me to do".

"And this is a character I've never been able to play. He's so liberated and free and honest. What I like about him is that you should almost fear his smile more than his scowl. I think he understands that what he does is bad and harmful, but I think he considers himself necessary. He thinks he's a disrupter," Evans added.

"The Gray Man" will also feature Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Wagner Moura. The Russo Brothers have produced the project through their AGBO banner.

Joe Russo wrote the script with "Avengers: Endgame" screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film is set for a limited release on July 15, followed by its premiere on Netflix on July 22.