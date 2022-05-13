STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ken Jeong joins The Afterparty Season 2 as series regular

Murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty has added actor-comedian Ken Jeong as a series regular. The actor will join the series in the upcoming second season.

Published: 13th May 2022

By Express News Service

The series is headlined by Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao. They will be joined by Jeong, and other new cast members including Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu.

