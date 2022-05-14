STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Academy Awards announces date for 2023 ceremony

The annual award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Published: 14th May 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on March 13, 2023, the organisers have announced.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shared the news in a statement, also revealing that the nominations for the awards will be unveiled on January 24, 2023. This is the second time that the Oscars will be held in the month of March after the 2022 edition took place on March 28.

The annual award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories around the world.

Additionally, the Governors Awards will take place on November 19, 2022, and the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon will be held on February 13, 2023.

