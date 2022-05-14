STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Doctor Strange' casts a spell on box office: USD 551.6 million, and counting

The blockbuster is expected to draw $74 million to $80 million over the weekend, which may be a 57-60 per cent decline, but is not likely to affect its position on top of the pecking order.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch poses with a life-size figure of his character from the movie. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Disney/Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' easily will extend its reign over the global box office in its second weekend without any truly fire-breathing competition from rival majors, according to 'Deadline Hollywood'.

The blockbuster is expected to draw $74 million to $80 million over the weekend, which may be a 57-60 per cent decline, but is not likely to affect its position on top of the pecking order.

On Thursday, the North American collections of the Sam Raimi-directed sequel stood of $230.4 million. In overseas territories, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer has garnered $321.2 million to crank up a global total of $551.6 million.

Hitting the five-century global mark, notes 'Deadline Hollywood', was "pre-ordained" following a weekend debut that ultimately came in at $449.4 million. That was good for the second-biggest worldwide start for a Hollywood movie during the pandemic era, and the fourth ever for the MCU, behind 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The sorcerer's Top 10 offshore markets, as of Tuesday, were Korea ($32 million), the UK ($27.8 million), Mexico ($23.8 million), Brazil ($17.6 million), India ($14.3 million), Australia ($13.7 million), France ($12.9 million), Indonesia ($10.5 million), Japan ($10.3 million) and Germany ($10.2 million).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Disney MCU Avengers: Endgame
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp