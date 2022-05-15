STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Machine Gun Kelly hints that he and Megan Fox could elope to get married

The 32-year-old rapper met Megan Fox on the set of 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'.

Published: 15th May 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for best alternative song for 'My Ex's Best Friend' at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly dropped subtle hints that he and actress Megan Fox were considering eloping.

He kept very tight-lipped about their wedding plans as he stepped out at the premiere of his new directed movie, reports mirror.co.uk.

When asked if he and Fox would "pull a Travis and Kourtney" and elope, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, said: "I want to kind of just let the world see that as it comes."

Speaking to James Cordon about the finer details of his big day he said: "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic (vision)."

He was asked when they planned on getting married, and replied: "When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic.." before he trailed off.

The 32-year-old met Fox on the set of 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'.

He directed Fox for her role in his new film, adding: "She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction.

'She was like "I got this. I understand what this character is." She improvised and brought Kennedy to life, and I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favourite character in the movie,' he noted.

MGK is also featuring in the film as character London Clash, who finds himself choosing between love and a movie role.

Fox revealed that she made a slightly odd request for what she wanted for her birthday.

She said that she asked her fiance that she didn't care what they did on her birthday, so long as there were no phones.

"My main request is always just no cell phones," she told Directo.

"So, whatever we do, wherever we go, I just want there to be no phones."

She gushed over MGK's work on set: "He was amazing, so was Mod.

He wrote the whole movie in, like, three days, which is incredible. He gets these bursts of creativity where he sort of downloads something from the universe and puts on an amazing product really quickly."

MGK was equally as complimentary of his future wife.

"I just think she's comedically genius. I think she's so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honour."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Megan Fox Rapper Machine Gun Kelly
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp