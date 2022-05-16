STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice' season 22 as coach, Kelly Clarkson exits

Cabello will serve on the panel of the NBC reality competition series alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Published: 16th May 2022 12:18 PM

Singer Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Camila Cabello is joining the 22nd season of "The Voice" as a coach following the departure of Kelly Clarkson.

According to Deadline, Cabello will serve on the panel of the NBC reality competition series alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Clarkson has served as a coach for the last eight seasons of the show.

She joined the series in 2014 and won it a total of four times, alongside contestants Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom.

It marks the reality TV judging debut of Cabello, who broke through on another reality music competition series "The X Factor" as part of her former group Fifth Harmony.

The 25-year-old singer, known for hit songs such as "Havana" and "Don't Go Yet", announced the news on TikTok.

Cabello previously worked with Legend helping his team on the last season of "The Voice".

The show will air later this year.

