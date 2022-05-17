STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marvel star Jeremy Renner in India, posts photos with children playing cricket in Alwar 

Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Published: 17th May 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in 'Avengers' series.

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in 'Avengers' series. (Photo | Marvel Studios/Disney)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Marvel star Jeremy Renner on Tuesday let his Indian fans know that he is in the country as he shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen playing cricket with children.

Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The 51-year-old actor shared the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" he captioned the photograph.

It is currently unclear if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is also unknown if this is his first visit to India.

The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago.

"Another avenger added . Name and super power please?" he wrote alongside a video showcasing a plate of desserts at a city hotel.

Renner was recently seen in "Hawkeye", a Disney Plus series.

