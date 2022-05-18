STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Jason Leigh join Chris Pine’s directorial debut

Published: 18th May 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Ariana DeBose (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Jason Leigh join the cast of actor Chris Pine’s debut directorial, Poolman.

Apart from Pine, Ariana and Jennifer, Poolman will also star Annette Bening and Danny DeVito. The mystery-comedy will revolve around Pine’s Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer, who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbours Jack (DeVito) and Diane (Bening).

“When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown, he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can,” read the synopsis. 

