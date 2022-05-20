STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jason Momoa to star in 'Shots! Shots! Shots!'

Momoa, who leads Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama series 'See' was also recently seen in James Gunn's HBO Max series 'Peacemaker'.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Dune' star Jason Momoa has been signed to star in the action-comedy spec 'Shots! Shots! Shots!' The film will be penned by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, with its plot currently under wraps, reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline' the film, the rights of which have been acquired by Universal Pictures, is also yet to zero down on a director. Momoa and producing partner Jeff Fierson will produce alongside Rideback's Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Mider, Burrows and Ridebacks' Ryan Halprin exec producing. Universal Pictures' Executive Vice President Matt Reilly and Creative Development Executive, Jacqueline Garrell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Momoa, who leads Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama series 'See' was also recently seen in James Gunn's HBO Max series 'Peacemaker'. He's perhaps best known for his turn as 'Aquaman' in Warner Bros franchise with sequel 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' as well as his turn as Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo on HBO's 'Game of Thrones'.

The actor has also appeared on series including 'Frontier', 'The Red Road', 'The Game' and 'Stargate Atlantis'. He will also soon be seen in Francis Lawrence's adventure pic 'Slumberland', Christian Camargo's Western 'The Last Manhunt' and Universal's 'Fast X'.

