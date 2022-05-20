STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel movie 

According to Variety, the movie is billed as a heist comedy and follows con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino.

Published: 20th May 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Margot Robbie has been tapped to play the lead role in the "Ocean's Eleven" prequel film set at Warner Bros.

According to Variety, the movie is billed as a heist comedy and follows con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino.

Robbie's "Bombshell" director Jay Roach is attached to helm the film from a screenplay penned by Carrie Solomon. The story is expected to be set far away from Sin City, in 1960s Europe.

Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for LuckyChap along with Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures.

Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap's Josey McNamara will executive produce alongside Village Roadshow Warner Bros. is planning to start the production sometime early next year.

The "Ocean's" heist franchise, based on the 1960 Rat Pack film, was launched by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh back in 2001 with "Ocean's Eleven".

The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts minted over $450M worldwide, and was followed by "Ocean's Twelve" (2004), "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007) and 2018's female-centric "Ocean's 8".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Margot Robbie Ocean's Eleven Warner Bros
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp