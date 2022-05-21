STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lupita Nyong'o drops out from Apple show 'Lady in the Lake' 

The actor was set to star with Natalie Portman, who remains attached to the series as co-lead and executive producer, reported Variety.

Published: 21st May 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo|AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has exited the cast of "Lady in the Lake", an upcoming limited series from streamer Apple TV Plus.

The actor was set to star with Natalie Portman, who remains attached to the series as co-lead and executive producer, reported Variety.

An adaptation of author Laura Lipman's 2019 novel, the show will be directed and co-written by filmmaker Alma Har'el of 'Honey Boy' fame.

Har'el will be collaborating with 'The Man In The High Castle' writer Dre Ryan for the series.

The story takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

In addition to Portman, the series stars Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman.

'Lady In The Lake', which hails from Endeavor Content, will be produced by Jean-Marc Vallee's Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

Har'el will executive produce alongside Christopher Leggett through her new production company Zusa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lupita Nyong'o Lady in the Lake Series Apple TV Plus
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp