STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hip-hop star Saweetie recalls her horror seeing dad suffer racism

Saweetie's father is African-American and her mother is Filipina-Chinese, and she says she saw racism first hand while she was growing up.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Hip-hop star Saweetie

Hip-hop star Saweetie (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hip-hop star Saweetie's father is African-American and her mother is Filipina-Chinese, and she says she saw racism first hand while she was growing up.

In an interview with 'Glamour' magazine, Saweetie, 28, explains she saw her dad being cowed by cops when he was ordered out of his car, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "It's something that I've witnessed since I was a kid. I watched my dad get pulled over for no reason, get out of the car and him having to appear less of a man.

"He's Superman to me, but when the cops come and pull him over, he has to confine to a certain type of submissiveness."

She added: "It's always angered me, experiencing that, watching the videos. But I'm actually thankful that we have phones now, because now the world is witnessing what Black and Brown and Asian communities go through behind the scenes."

In the chat, Saweetie, whose real nameis Diamonte Harper, also spoke about the introduction of the Crown Act, which was introduced in California in 2019 prohibiting the discrimination against people based on their hairstyle and hair texture as she thinks it is a positive step.

The star insisted the law will be helping a lot of people, saying: "It'll impact them (people living in the state) for the better. I know that a lot of women like us feel like they have to conform in the workplace.

"I don't think that's fair. Because whether your hair is straight, twisty or braided up, the work is going to get done regardless."

She added of her own hair: "I hated my hair (when growing up), it's naturally really kinky and curly. It's beautiful, but I was a tomboy and was like, 'I don't got no time for this'.

"I was a year-long athlete, but I noticed that my hair was just so curly and wild that I didn't need to do it at all. It was just pretty the way it was, I think just me playing a lot of sports and not having the time to do my hair, and seeing how loud it was, that's when I really started to appreciate my hair."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saweetie
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp