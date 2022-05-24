STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justin Bieber to perform in New Delhi on Oct 18 

The concert is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale from June 4 on BookMyShow.

Published: 24th May 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pop singer Justin Bieber (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is set to bring his Justice World Tour to New Delhi on October 18, promoters BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia announced on Tuesday.

The Canadian singer, known for tracks like "Baby", "Sorry", "Ghost" and "Lonely", will travel with his tour to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - from May 2022 through March 2023.

The tour started in Mexico this month and will have a stop in Italy in July before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August, followed by South America, South Africa, the Middle, and India in October.

The concert is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale from June 4 on BookMyShow, with the pre-sale window opening on June 2.

Tickets are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards. The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional dates have also been announced for Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

These new shows come right after Bieber's 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18.

The New Delhi gig would mark the 28-year-old Grammy winner's second visit to India post his 2017 Purpose World Tour.

