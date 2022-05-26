This was something I had to fight for: Jensen Ackles on The Boys Season 3

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that The Boys has been renewed for Season 3 and the superhero series will be coming out on June 3. While the series will see the original characters of the franchise returning for the third season, one of the most interesting yet new characters is Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame.

Interestingly, Eric Kripke who produced Supernatural has also bankrolled The Boys and he’s a long-time friend of Ackles. Talking about collaborating with Kripke, Ackles says, “I was talking to him about something completely unrelated and said, ‘Hey, I’m about to be unemployed.

Got anything for me on The Boys?’ to which he (Eric Kripke) answered, ‘Let me think about it because I don’t know if I want you for a solo guest spot. Maybe I’ve got something a little bit juicier for you.’” Apparently, the very next day, Ackles received the material for Soldier Boy.

Speaking about what Kripke told him about roping him for the role, “‘Look, this role is on the radar for a heavy Season 3 appearance, and they’re looking at a shortlist of names.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, where am I on that shortlist?’ And he said, ‘You’re not on it.’ Then he read me a few of the names and I was like, ‘No, I wouldn’t be on that list!’ So, this wasn’t something where Kripke just called and said, ‘Hey, come on over.’

This was something I had to fight for, and luckily it worked out.”Besides Ackles, Season 3 of The Boys also stars Nick Wechsler, Katia Winter, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Miles Gaston Villanueva. The third season will stream on Prime Video from June 3.