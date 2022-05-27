STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

Each side will have two hours to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard(Photo | AP)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

FAIRFAX: A jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments Friday in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Each side will have two hours to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. With broadcast cameras in the courtroom, a celebrity trial that garnered intense interest from the outset has only gained momentum as fans have weighed in on social media and lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

Depp says he never struck Heard and that she concocted the abuse allegations to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings.

Heard testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Depp inflicted on her.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johnny Depp Amber Heard Johnny Depp lawsuit
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp