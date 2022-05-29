'American Graffiti' actor Bo Hopkins dies at 80

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Veteran Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins, who is known for his work in films such as 'The Wild Bunch', 'The Getaway', 'American Graffiti' and 'The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing', passed away at the age of 80 at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys following a heart attack, reports 'Deadline'.



Born in 1942 in Greenville, South Carolina, he appeared in more than 100 film and television roles in a career that spanned more than five decades. As per aDeadline', he picked up the nickname 'Bo' thanks to a character of the same name he played in Bus Stop, his first off-Broadway play.



His television appearances included 'The Phyllis Diller Show', 'The Virginian', 'Gunsmoke', 'The Wild Wild West' and 'The Andy Griffith Show'. His first shot at a regularly scheduled TV series came in 1973 in medical drama 'Doc Elliott', which premiered for just one season.



From there, his resume also lists TV miniseries 'Aspen and Beggerman Thief', 'Charlie's Angels', 'Fantasy Island', 'The A-Team', 'Hotel', 'Scarecrow and Mrs. King', 'The Fall Guy', 'Matlock' and 'Murder, She Wrote'.



Hopkins is survived by his wife Sian and son Matthew.