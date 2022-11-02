Ryan Coogler on how 'Terminator 2' inspired 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

By Express News Service

Ryan Coogler, the Black Panther director is known for penning meaningful and unique antagonists. With the first film, he introduced Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), whose ambitions were opposite to that of T'Challa.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coogler shows us Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), and how Namor may pose a threat to Wakanda, but his battles are for Talocan, his undersea realm.

Ryan shared that the inspiration for this character came from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. In an interview with Collider he said, "Actually, for me, I don't see them as villains. These rivals are strictly antagonists. I choose to see these characters through all lenses. From Namor's vantage point, what he does is just and necessary."

Wakanda Forever marks the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as the Dora Milaje's General Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M'Baku and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

In addition to Huerta's Namor, the sequel also introduces Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart), Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, and Lake Bell in an undisclosed role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theatres on November 11.

