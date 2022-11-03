Home Entertainment English

Jacob Elordi to headline 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'

The series is an official adaptation of Richard Flanagan's novel of the same name. It is in development at Sony Pictures Television.

Published: 03rd November 2022 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Australian actor Jacob Elordi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

It has been reported that Jacob Elordi, best known for The Kissing Booth films and Euphoria, is set to headline a new limited series titled The Narrow Road to the Deep North. The series is in development at Sony Pictures Television.

According to Variety, Elordi will be playing the main character in the series named Dorrigo Evans. Evans is an army surgeon who develops a love affair with his uncle's young wife, Amy. This relationship continues to haunt him during his hardest time, WWII when he doubles up as the leader of men who are held prisoners in a Thai-Burmese camp. 

Reports suggest that the series will enter production in Australia shortly.

Justin Kurzel, whose credits include The Turning and Macbeth, will direct and serve as an executive producer.

In addition to The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Elordi has Priscilla and Saltburn coming up.

