Jennifer Lawrence to star in Martin Scorsese's production 'Die, My Love'

By Express News Service

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in the upcoming film Die, My Love, which will be borrowing the story from Ariana Harwicz's book by the same name. The upcoming film will have Martin Scorsese as the producer.

"It reads like Sylvia Plath, especially because it’s about a woman suffering from postpartum and cycling into madness," Jennifer was quoted as saying in a Collider report.

If the film is to adapt the book without any detours, then Die, My Love will be set against the backdrop of the French countryside and will follow a woman who has her own share of darkness within her but is still supported by her family.

It is yet to be made known who all will be part of the cast apart from Jennifer. The release date and others part of the film, is yet to be announced by the makers.

Meanwhile, after Don't Look Up, Jennifer starred in the American psychological thriller Causeway. The film was released in the US in October and is set to stream on Apple TV+ from Friday.

The actor also has No Hard Feelings, an upcoming coming of an age comedy-drama, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Besides starring in the film, Jennifer will also back the project under the banner Excellent Cadaver.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

