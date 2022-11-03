Home Entertainment English

Netflix officially renews 'The Sandman' for season 2

Gaiman said he is elated to work with Netflix, Warner Bros, and fellow executive producers Allan Heinberg, and David Goyer, to bring more stories from "The Sandman" books to life.Gaiman said he is ela

Published: 03rd November 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from season 1 of 'The Sandman' (Youtube Screengrab)

A still from season 1 of 'The Sandman' (Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Sandman", the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular graphic novel, has been renewed by streaming service Netflix for the second season.

According to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, news of the renewal leaked earlier on Wednesday via a since-deleted tweet from DC Comics, the publisher of the book. The formal announcement came in the evening.

Gaiman said he is elated to work with Netflix, Warner Bros, and fellow executive producers Allan Heinberg, and David Goyer, to bring more stories from "The Sandman" books to life.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established 'Sandman' fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on."

There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet).

Nobody is going to be happier about this than 'The Sandman' cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell" the author said.

The 10-episode series follows Tom Sturridge's Morpheus, the king of dreams, who escapes after being held captive for 105 years and sets out to restore order in his kingdom. A surprise 11th episode followed two weeks after the August 5 release of the debut season.

"The Sandman" also stars Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix The Sandman Neil Gaiman Hollywood Warner Bros
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp