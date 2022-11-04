Home Entertainment English

Actor Ryan Reynolds to receive Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards

At the 2022 "People's Choice Awards", Reynolds is also nominated in the "Male Movie Star" and "Comedy Movie Star" categories for his performance in his newest film "The Adam Project".

Published: 04th November 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with the People's Icon award at the 2022 edition of the People's Choice Awards.

The 46-year-old actor will receive the honour for his contributions to film and television during a ceremony, to be held on December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, NBCUniversal said.

"In any endeavour - whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business - Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience.

"He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with 'The People's Icon' award at this year's show," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

At the 2022 "People's Choice Awards", Reynolds is also nominated in the "Male Movie Star" and "Comedy Movie Star" categories for his performance in his newest film "The Adam Project".

He will be next seen in "Spirited", alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The movie will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds People's Icon Award People's Choice Awards Spirited Will Ferrell Octavia Spencer
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp